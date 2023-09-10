Controversial Man Utd player could return to Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is planning to make an offer to Manchester United for midfielder Jadon Sancho, The Sun claims.

Let us remind you that after the “devils” match against Arsenal (1-3), Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag said that Sancho was not included in the squad for the game due to poor work in training. This information infuriated the player, who said that he felt like a scapegoat in this story.

The rest of the team's players took the side of the head coach, so Jadon's prospects at Old Trafford are vague. Moreover: relations are still tense, so it is not a fact that we will see the midfielder on the field before the end of the calendar year.

Dortmund will be monitoring the situation closely over the coming months with a view to signing him in January. Most likely we are talking about a loan, because Borussia will not be able to afford the player’s salary, which is 300 thousand pounds sterling per week, and Manchester United will still have to pay part of it.

Recall that Jadon Sancho moved from Dortmund to Man Utd in 2021 for £73 million. During last season, the footballer missed three months training individually. As Erik ten Hag reported, this was due to the player's physical and psychological problems.