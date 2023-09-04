A conflict between manager and player is brewing in Manchester United

At Manchester United, there is a possible conflict between manager Eric Ten Haag and winger Jadon Sancho.

At the press conference after the Arsenal - Manchester United match, the chief manager of the "Devils" answered why Jadon Sancho was not included in the application for this game. According to Ten Haag, the winger was not included in the squad because he is not doing well in training. Manchester United have options in attack, which is why Sancho did not make the squad.

The 23-year-old Englishman did not hesitate to respond to such a statement from the coach. Sancho tweeted that he was a scapegoat and was not included in the squad for other reasons.

"Please don't believe everything you read! I'm not going to let people say things that aren't true at all. I've been really good at training this week. I think I didn't make it for other reasons that I won't go into "I've been a scapegoat for a long time, and it's not fair," he wrote.

Also, Sancho added that he wants to play with a smile on his face and benefit the team. He will continue to fight for this team and club.

We will remind that Arsenal beat Manchester United in the last minute.