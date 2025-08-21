CONMEBOL Responds to Avellaneda Chaos With Heavy Sanctions Expected

The South American Football Confederation issued a statement condemning the violent incidents that forced the suspension of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile. The governing body expressed strong disapproval of the clashes inside and outside the Libertadores de América stadium in Avellaneda.

The statement confirmed that CONMEBOL remains in close contact with security authorities and is monitoring the condition of those affected by the disturbances. At the same time, officials noted that the information collected has already been submitted to the Disciplinary Commission, which will determine the appropriate sanctions.

CONMEBOL emphasized that it will act decisively under its disciplinary code and reminded clubs of their responsibility to ensure safety when hosting matches. It also urged participating teams to reinforce prevention and control measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The announcement came after police intervened to clear sections of the stands following confrontations in the visiting sector. The ultimate decision on the competitive fate of the tie between Independiente and Universidad de Chile now rests with the Disciplinary Unit, which is reviewing the case under current regulations.

Per reports from TyC Sports, both clubs could face disqualification from the Sudamericana and even a one-year ban from all international competitions in 2026. Should that happen, Alianza Lima, the side scheduled to face the winner of this tie, would advance directly to the semifinals.

The official statement cited a “lack of security guarantees” as the reason for the cancellation and confirmed that the case has been sent to Conmebol’s judicial bodies for further determination. In parallel, Independiente president Néstor Grindetti told TyC Sports that the club would fight to avoid punishment, arguing that Universidad de Chile bore full responsibility—though images circulating worldwide point to violent actions from both sides.