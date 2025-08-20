Violence in Avellaneda Forces Suspension of Independiente vs Universidad de Chile Match

The Copa Sudamericana round of 16 clash between Independiente and Universidad de Chile was suspended after a violent night in Avellaneda, according to TyC Sports. The Libertadores de América Stadium turned into a scene of chaos from the opening minutes, as visiting supporters began throwing objects from the upper stands toward the local section. Stadium announcements were made to warn the crowd while security forces increased their presence.

At halftime, the situation escalated. Fans of the Chilean club set fire to seats in the Pavoni stand, prompting police intervention to remove the visiting section after Universidad de Chile’s own players requested that the aggressions be stopped. Meanwhile, Independiente supporters chanted against the visiting crowd, further heightening tensions.

The crisis reached its peak when a group of home fans stormed the away section and clashed directly with Universidad de Chile supporters. Footage broadcast by ESPN and Olé showed shocking scenes of running fights, hand-to-hand confrontations, and ripped-out seats. While no official figures were released immediately, witnesses estimated a significant number of injuries from the violence.

Shortly before midnight, CONMEBOL notified both teams that the game was suspended following the lengthy delay caused by the incidents. The governing body is expected to issue an official statement to determine the next steps in the competition. Outside the stadium, reports indicated ongoing tension and possible altercations in the surrounding streets.