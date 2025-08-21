CONMEBOL Faces Crucial Decision After Chaos in Avellaneda

The violent night in Avellaneda, where Independiente and Universidad de Chile were supposed to meet in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, continues to trigger institutional and political repercussions. The match was suspended after shocking incidents in the stands, but what followed has been a storm of speculation, accusations, and diplomatic moves.

One of the first twists came with a fake statement that went viral on social media, falsely announcing both clubs’ disqualification and Alianza Lima’s direct passage to the semifinals. CONMEBOL had to immediately deny the report, stressing that the disciplinary process remains open and that the clubs have five days to present their defenses before a final ruling is issued.

At the same time, blame-shifting intensified. Buenos Aires Province Security Minister Javier Alonso accused both CONMEBOL and Independiente of ignoring police recommendations to suspend the match during the first half. The South American body, however, countered that safety inside the stadium was the sole responsibility of the host club, deepening the controversy.

The fallout even reached a diplomatic level. Chilean President Gabriel Boric dispatched his Interior Minister, Álvaro Elizalde, to Buenos Aires to meet with Argentine officials. Elizalde’s meeting with Deputy Cabinet Chief Lisandro Catalán aimed to secure guarantees for Chilean fans affected by the violence, while the national government shifted responsibility to provincial authorities. With judicial investigations underway, CONMEBOL now faces the task of delivering a disciplinary ruling that could set a precedent in South American football.