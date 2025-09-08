CONMEBOL Confirms Surprising Venue for U de Chile vs Alianza Lima

According to an official announcement by CONMEBOL, the governing body confirmed an unexpected venue for the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana 2025 quarterfinal clash between Universidad de Chile and Alianza Lima. The decision ended weeks of speculation and sparked reactions among supporters.

The first leg is set for September 18 at Lima’s Estadio Alejandro Villanueva. The surprise came with the confirmation that the return match, scheduled for September 25, will be played at the Estadio Francisco Sánchez Rumoroso in Coquimbo. The choice was made due to the unavailability of Santiago’s Estadio Nacional, which will host events related to the Under-20 World Cup.

Complicating matters further, the second leg will be played behind closed doors as Universidad de Chile continues to serve a seven-match stadium ban in Conmebol tournaments, a punishment imposed after violent incidents against Independiente in Argentina.

Meanwhile, speculation had emerged that the quarterfinal could be suspended if Independiente appealed their elimination. Chilean outlet ADN Deportes reported that CONMEBOL dismissed that possibility. “The match between U and the Peruvians will be played on the scheduled dates. CONMEBOL sources stated that once Independiente’s appeals are received, the second chamber of the Tribunal of Justice will meet the same day to deliver a final ruling as quickly as possible,” the outlet noted.

With this confirmation, the decisive clash will take place in Coquimbo under unusual circumstances, adding another layer of intrigue to the Sudamericana.