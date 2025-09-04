Independiente Expelled from Copa Sudamericana as Universidad de Chile Advances to Face Alianza Lima

Independiente has been expelled from the Copa Sudamericana after Conmebol’s Disciplinary Commission placed responsibility on the Argentine club for the violent incidents in Avellaneda, with Universidad de Chile confirmed as quarterfinalists, according to La Nación. The second leg was suspended at 1-1, a result that gave the Chileans the advantage after their 1-0 win in Santiago.

The sanctions are severe. Independiente must play its next seven international home games behind closed doors and will be barred from bringing supporters to the same number of away fixtures. The club was also fined 250,000 dollars. Universidad de Chile received the same restrictions, with seven matches at home without fans and seven on the road without traveling supporters, plus a fine of 270,000 dollars. Their quarterfinal clash with Alianza Lima will be played on September 18 and 25, the first leg in Peru and the return in Coquimbo, both without spectators.

The ruling followed a hearing in Luque, Paraguay, where officials and lawyers from both clubs presented their arguments. Independiente claimed the visiting supporters provoked the clashes and demanded either progression to the next round or at least the continuation of the series at a neutral venue. Conmebol, however, emphasized the host club’s greater responsibility due to security failures, noting that recommendations to separate sections and improve barriers had not been fully implemented.

The case recalled the 2015 incident in which Boca Juniors were disqualified from the Libertadores after River Plate players were attacked with pepper spray. In this latest episode, the violence led to 111 arrests and 19 injuries, one serious, before the game was abandoned just minutes into the second half. Images showed chaotic scenes, including fights in the stands and a Chilean fan falling from the terrace.

Local authorities also took action. Buenos Aires province’s sports security agency banned Universidad de Chile’s supporters from attending matches in the province until December 2027 and imposed stadium bans on 41 Independiente ultras. Club president Néstor Grindetti confirmed that an appeal will be lodged before Conmebol’s Appeals Committee.