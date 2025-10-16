CONCACAF wants its referees to officiate the Barcelona vs Villarreal match

CONCACAF seeks involvement in the game.

At the end of 2025, a La Liga match between Barcelona and Villarreal is set to take place in Miami. However, CONCACAF has also expressed interest in being part of the event.

Details: According to El Chiringuito TV, CONCACAF has requested clarification from the Spanish Football Federation regarding the upcoming La Liga fixture. The confederation wants its referees to officiate the match.

As previously reported, La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that the game will indeed take place in Miami, scheduled for Saturday, December 20.

Later, La Liga officially announced that the clash between the Blaugrana and the Yellow Submarine will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Reminder: Camp Nou again failed to secure the necessary permits from the city authorities, forcing the upcoming La Liga match against Girona to be held at the Montjuïc Stadium.