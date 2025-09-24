Como supporters stage mass boycott of match against Sassuolo

Fans believe this is no time for celebration in such difficult times.

A major tragedy has struck many people due to severe weather conditions.

Details: Supporters of the Italian club Como have decided to completely boycott their beloved team's match against Sassuolo following the tragedy that hit their city as a result of the bad weather.

Recently, the city of Como was battered by storms that left people injured, some homeless, and many without means to support themselves. The severe weather also claimed several lives.

"We won't be there tonight: our people are enduring immense suffering, and we are all facing a test of great courage. We do not want to put everything aside for 90 minutes, to celebrate and rejoice as if nothing has happened. We support the initiative of our club, Como 1907 (together with Sassuolo), which has decided to donate all proceeds from tonight's match to the areas most affected by the recent floods. That's why we urge everyone who hasn't yet to buy the remaining tickets," the fans' statement reads.

Head coach Cesc Fàbregas also stood in solidarity with the city’s residents, voicing his support on social media:

Today, Como will face Sassuolo in the round of 32 of the Coppa Italia.

