Como Reject €40M Premier League Bid for Nico Paz

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Como 1907 have turned down a €40 million offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Argentine attacking midfielder Nico Paz. The Serie A club reportedly values the former Real Madrid academy product at no less than €60 million and sees him as a key piece in their long-term project.

Paz has emerged as one of the revelations of the Serie A season, showcasing his flair, vision, and scoring instinct. He's also been capped for Argentina's national team, registering one assist in the 6-0 victory over Bolivia during the World Cup Qualifiers. With James Maddison sidelined due to injury, Spurs were hoping to land a creative midfielder before the transfer window closes — and had identified Paz as a top target.

Como, however, are in no rush to sell. Paz is under contract and has become a cornerstone of Cesc Fàbregas’ team. The club would only consider letting him go if an extraordinary offer arrives, with some reports suggesting they could demand up to €70 million.

Tottenham now face a decision: raise their bid or look elsewhere. While they admire Paz’s profile, matching Como’s valuation would be a major commitment — especially for a player who has only recently broken through at the top level. For now, the deal remains stalled, but Spurs could return with an improved proposal in the coming days.