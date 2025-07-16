Como Pushes for Davinson Sánchez

Davinson Sánchez could be on his way back to one of Europe’s top five leagues. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Serie A side Como 1907 has stepped up negotiations with Galatasaray for the Colombian center-back. The reported offer includes €18 million in fixed fees plus €2 million in bonuses, totaling a €20 million package.

Sánchez, 29, had a standout season in Turkey, drawing interest from several clubs. While no formal offers have emerged from top-tier giants, Como —coached by former Spain international Cesc Fàbregas— has made the first concrete move. The club recently returned to Serie A and is aiming to strengthen its backline with experienced international talent.

The defender is currently on vacation in Colombia but is expected to travel to Turkey soon to rejoin Galatasaray’s preseason and weigh his options. With prior experience at Ajax and Tottenham, Sánchez could find in Como a new challenge that also helps solidify his role with the Colombian national team ahead of the 2026 qualifiers and Copa América.