Commitments must be fulfilled! Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka penalized by the WTA

The rules are equal and fair for everyone.

The reason behind Sabalenka and Swiatek being fined is rather unusual.

Details: According to Tennis365, Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka have been penalized with ranking point deductions for not playing enough matches in WTA tournaments.

All female players are required to participate in at least six WTA 500 tournaments each season, unless they are injured or have a valid personal reason. Those who breach this rule lose ranking points and get zero points for missing a WTA 500 event.

With the 2025 WTA Tour campaign drawing to a close, there are no WTA 500 events left on the calendar, and the updated WTA rankings reveal the latest point deductions for players.

Following the rankings update on October 27, it was revealed that Sabalenka lost 120 points and Swiatek 108. Despite this, their positions in the rankings remain unchanged: Sabalenka is still the world No. 1, while Swiatek holds the No. 2 spot.

