Dailysports Predictions Football DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions Augsburg vs Bochum prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 28, 2025

Augsburg vs Bochum prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 28, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Augsburg vs Bochum prediction Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Augsburg Augsburg
DFB-Pokal Germany (Round 2) 28 oct 2025, 15:45
- : -
Germany, Augsburg, WWK Arena
Bochum Bochum
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Augsburg
Odds: 1.5
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 28, 2025, the WWK Arena will host a German Cup Round of 16 clash as Augsburg welcomes Bochum.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Augsburg has won just 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Bochum has also won only 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Augsburg is a Bundesliga side.
  • Bochum competes in Bundesliga 2.
  • The teams have faced each other 11 times.
  • Head-to-head stats: Augsburg – 4 wins, draws – 3, Bochum – 4 wins.

Match preview:

This upcoming duel promises to be a tightly contested affair, with both teams eager to prove their mettle in a knockout competition where a single mistake can mean elimination. Augsburg comes into the fixture in more stable form and will enjoy a crucial home advantage. The hosts tend to play pragmatic and solid football at the back, relying on quick transitions and effective wing play. Bochum, in contrast, is known for their energetic but risky style—especially in defense, where they often struggle on the road. Nevertheless, the visitors have the ability to challenge Augsburg and are particularly dangerous on set-pieces. In recent meetings, Augsburg holds a slight edge, and the home side enters this matchup as the favorite. Expect a tense encounter with plenty of chances, but Augsburg’s quality and home support could tip the balance in favor of the Bavarian club.

Probable lineups:

  • Augsburg: Dahmen, Jakic, Matsima, Banks, Kade, Massengo, Fellhauer, Giannoulis, Reider, Claude-Maurice, Saad.
  • Bochum: Horn, Morgalla, Masovic, Strompf, Wittek, Lenz, Holtmann, Pannewig, Bero, Onyeka, Hofmann.

Match prediction:

Augsburg is displaying a more composed game, especially at home, where they confidently control the tempo and capitalize on opponents’ mistakes. Their blend of solid defense and rapid wing attacks, coupled with their discipline in the cup format, gives them the edge.
Bochum, on the other hand, is inconsistent away from home and often loses focus in defensive transitions. Despite their fighting spirit and goal-scoring potential, the Ruhr side is unlikely to withstand the pressure on foreign soil.
Given current form, home advantage, and a more balanced squad, Augsburg looks set to progress to the next round.
Prediction: Augsburg to win.

