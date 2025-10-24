Prediction on game Paris Saint-Germain Total over 2 Odds: 1.59 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Saturday, October 25, Brest will host PSG in the ninth round of Ligue 1. The match kicks off at 17:00 CET, and here’s my take on the best bet for this encounter.

Brest vs PSG: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Brest are unbeaten in their last four matches, recording two wins and two draws.

PSG are also on a five-match unbeaten streak, with three victories and two draws.

PSG have scored at least one goal in each of their last five matches.

At home, Brest are unbeaten in two straight matches, while PSG have avoided defeat in their last three away games.

PSG currently boast the second-best defence in Ligue 1, having conceded only eight goals.

Half of PSG’s wins this season have come with a clean sheet, while Brest have managed two such victories.

In 64% of PSG’s games this season, they have scored in both halves.

In their most recent head-to-head clash, PSG thrashed Brest 7–0.

Brest have never beaten PSG in their history. The last draw between the two sides came in 2024.

Brest vs PSG: Match Preview

Brest have shown improved form in recent weeks. The team is unbeaten in four consecutive games, with two wins and two draws, recovering well after a poor start to the season that saw them go four matches without a win (one draw and three defeats). They have climbed up to 12th place in the standings with nine points after eight rounds. Their gap from the relegation zone is just three points, while they trail the European qualification spots by five — meaning everything is still wide open for them.

PSG, meanwhile, have begun their campaign to defend the Ligue 1 title in typical fashion. The Parisians won their first four league fixtures but stumbled in Round 5, losing 0–1 to Marseille — their only defeat so far. They have also been held to two draws, against Lille (1–1) and Strasbourg (3–3), which cost them the top spot in the table. PSG currently sit on 17 points from eight matches, just one point behind the leaders. In the UEFA Champions League, PSG have also started strongly, winning all three of their opening group-stage games.

Probable Lineups

Brest: Majecki; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Doumbia, Ebimbe; Ajorque

PSG: Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez; Mayulu, Kang-in, Doue; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola

Prediction

PSG have dropped points in their last two outings and will be eager to set things right with a convincing win. Historically, they have dominated Brest, and that trend looks likely to continue. My suggested bet: PSG individual total over 2 goals.