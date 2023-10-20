Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview

RU RU NG NG
In the National Hockey League (NHL), there are two games scheduled for the night from Friday to Saturday.

Columbus - Calgary

Columbus has been alternating between wins and losses in their recent games. They started the season with a 2-4 loss to Philadelphia, then secured a 5-3 victory over the Rangers, but suffered a 0-4 defeat to Detroit in their last game. On the other hand, Calgary began the season with a 5-3 win against Winnipeg but faced two consecutive losses to Pittsburgh (2-5) and Washington (2-3 in a shootout). They bounced back with a 4-3 victory over Buffalo in their most recent game.

This game is set to begin at 1:00 AM Central European Time.

Islanders - New Jersey

The Islanders have played only two games so far this season, winning both. They started with a 3-2 victory over Buffalo and followed it with a narrow 1-0 win against Arizona. New Jersey has had a mixed start, with one win in their first three games, defeating Detroit 4-3. However, their next two games ended in losses, both with the same score of 3-4, one in a shootout against Arizona and the other in regular time against Florida.

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM Central European Time.

Recall that Vegas has equaled the record for current Stanley Cup holders.

