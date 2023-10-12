Colorado is interested in appointing Wilshere as a coach

RU RU NG NG
The MLS team Colorado is looking to invite Jack Wilshere as their head coach, according to The Athletic.

Currently, the Englishman is coaching Arsenal's U-18 team, but he might change his workplace soon. The MLS club has already approached the London club to seek permission for negotiations with the 31-year-old Wilshere.

He took charge of Arsenal U-18 in the summer of the previous year, and under his leadership, the team reached the final of the Youth Cup last season. This achievement impressed the Colorado Rapids, whose management dismissed Robin Fraser in September. Wilshere himself would like to get the position of head coach in a senior team, believing it will add to his career prospects in the future.

Before the 2008/09 season, the 16-year-old midfielder appeared in Arsenal's squad. His debut took place on September 13 in a match against Blackburn, with Wilshere coming on as a substitute in the 84th minute. At that time, he was just 16 years and 256 days old.

Jack became the youngest debutant for Arsenal in the Premier League, surpassing Cesc Fabregas' record. On September 23, Wilshere scored his first goal for Arsenal against Sheffield United in the League Cup.

