Colombian Luis Suarez scores hat-trick in 5 minutes in La Liga match

Football news Today, 10:10
Colombian Luis Suarez scores hat-trick in 5 minutes in La Liga match

In an exhilarating 8th round La Liga clash, Almeria's Colombian striker Luis Suarez secured a rapid hat-trick against Granada.

Notably, Suarez's trio of goals came within a mere five-minute span. He initiated his tally in the 41st minute, amplified it in the 44th, and rounded off his hat-trick in the 45+1 minute. Fascinatingly, each of Suarez's goals was set up by the same teammate, Largie Ramazani.

It's particularly poignant to highlight that this very Granada side, against whom he scored thrice today, marked the beginning of the Colombian Luis Suarez's European journey. Back in 2016, he represented Granada B. Subsequently, from 2020 to 2022, he graced the La Liga, making 64 appearances and scoring 13 goals for the senior "Nazaríes" outfit.

However, Suarez's outstanding contribution wasn't enough for Almeria to clinch the victory. Granada mounted a second-half comeback, netting three of their own, in addition to squandering a penalty opportunity. The match culminated in a 3:3 stalemate.

Previously, we highlighted the ongoing interest from Saudi Arabian clubs in Barcelona's Polish ace Robert Lewandowski, with plans to rope him in during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Almeria 3 - Granada 3
Goals: Luis Suarez 41, 44, 45+1 - Zaragoza 65, Sanchez 70, Uzuni 86
Unrealized penalty: Puertas 65 (Granada).

