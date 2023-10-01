Lewandowski has again attracted interest from Saudi Arabian clubs

Four clubs from the Saudi Professional League are still keen on acquiring Robert Lewandowski, according to SPORT. This summer, Arabian clubs attempted to lure the Polish striker with lucrative offers, but he chose to stay in Spain, playing for Barcelona for just one season. However, Middle Eastern clubs continue to maintain interest in Lewandowski and will once again try to entice him to join their teams next summer.

Lewandowski made the move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, signing a three-year contract. The Polish striker spent ten seasons at the Munich club, scoring 92 goals, falling just five short of the legendary Gerd Müller. Barcelona acquired his rights for €45 million. In the previous season with Barcelona, Lewandowski played 44 matches, scoring 31 goals and providing seven assists. In the current season, in eleven matches, the striker has already scored eight goals and recorded five assists.