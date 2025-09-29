Colombian footballer sentenced to 15 years could be released early

The promising young footballer's career has been shattered.

She has spent 10 years behind bars in a Chinese prison.

Details: As reported by Marca, Colombian footballer Juliana López, who is currently serving a sentence in a Chinese prison, could be released early after spending a decade behind bars.

The story dates back to July 2015, when López traveled to China to purchase goods for resale in Colombia. Upon arrival at Guangzhou International Airport, she was detained after customs officials discovered a laptop in her luggage containing 610 grams of cocaine—a substantial amount under Chinese law. Given the country's harsh anti-drug legislation, where even minor trafficking can lead to the death penalty, Juliana López pleaded guilty and was handed a 15-year sentence in a high-security facility.

According to information confirmed by her relatives and Colombian media, Juliana López could be released in 2026, four years before her scheduled release, thanks to good behavior in prison.

However, reports indicate that the young model and footballer does not plan to return to Colombia after her release, fearing for her safety and life due to possible reprisals.

