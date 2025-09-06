Tragedy in Brazil: goalkeeper dies after being struck in the chest by the ball during futsal match

Tragic incident

A heartbreaking event unfolded in Brazil: 31-year-old futsal goalkeeper Antonio Edson passed away right during a match in the city of Augusto Corrêa, Pará state, as reported by Nuevarioja.

The incident occurred during an amateur tournament, the 2025 Homeland Week Games. In the moment of a penalty kick, the goalkeeper blocked the shot with his chest, even celebrated his save, but then suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. He was rushed to San Miguel Hospital, but sadly, doctors were unable to save his life.

It's worth noting that similar tragedies have happened before. In January of this year, 16-year-old goalkeeper Edson Lopez Gama died after a similar incident—on that occasion, an 11-hour delay in hospitalization proved fatal. In 2017, 17-year-old goalkeeper Bruno Cañete lost his life in Paraguay after also being struck in the chest by the ball.