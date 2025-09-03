Colombia Faces Bolivia in Barranquilla With World Cup Spot on the Line

Colombia will play a decisive qualifier against Bolivia this Thursday, September 4, at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, with a direct ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup at stake, according to Infobae. The game, part of the 17th round of CONMEBOL qualifiers, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. local time.

Coach Néstor Lorenzo’s side currently sits sixth with 22 points, just two ahead of Venezuela, which holds the playoff spot. A victory would secure Colombia’s passage, but a misstep could push them toward a playoff scenario. The Tricolor has history on its side: in seven straight home qualifiers against Bolivia, Colombia has not conceded a single goal, while scoring 17.

The spotlight falls on Luis Díaz, the tournament’s leading scorer, and veteran captain James Rodríguez. The squad also includes a surprise returnee, striker Dayro Moreno from Once Caldas, alongside internationals such as Dávinson Sánchez, Richard Ríos, Jefferson Lerma, and Jhon Arias.

Bolivia, managed by Óscar Villegas, sits eighth with 17 points and must avoid defeat to stay in contention. The lineup features experienced goalkeeper Carlos Lampe and 17-year-old forward Moisés Paniagua, who will partner with Carmelo Algarañaz up front.

The match will be played simultaneously with Paraguay vs. Ecuador in Asunción, Argentina vs. Venezuela in Buenos Aires, and Uruguay vs. Peru in Montevideo, part of a coordinated schedule to ensure fairness among direct rivals. In Barranquilla, anticipation is high as fans hope to witness Colombia clinch its place in the tournament to be staged across North America.

Probable lineups:

- Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Andrés Román, Dávinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos; Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Jhon Córdoba. Coach: Néstor Lorenzo.

- Bolivia: Carlos Lampe; Diego Medina, Luis Haquin, José Sagredo, Leonardo Zabala, Roberto Fernández; Gabriel Villamil, Moisés Villarroel, Henry Vaca; Carmelo Algarañaz, Moisés Paniagua. Coach: Óscar Villegas.