Colo Colo and Universidad Católica Meet in 188th Chilean Classic With Continental Spots at Stake

On Saturday, August 16, Colo Colo will face Universidad Católica at the Estadio Monumental in the 20th round of the 2025 Liga de Primera. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. local time in Chile, 4 p.m. in Argentina and Uruguay. This will be the 188th edition of one of Chile’s fiercest rivalries.

The clash carries more weight than tradition alone. Both teams are tied with 27 points in the standings, directly battling for international cup qualification. For Colo Colo boss Jorge Almirón and Católica manager Nicolás Núñez, the outcome could prove decisive as the league heads into its decisive stretch.

Colo Colo arrive on the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw against Everton in Viña del Mar, conceding an equalizer from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Católica have not played since August 2, when they drew 2-2 away to Deportes Iquique, after their scheduled match against Ñublense was postponed due to stadium issues.

Key players include Javier Correa, back in Colo Colo’s starting lineup after suspension, and Fernando Zampedri, the talismanic striker leading Católica’s attack. Both are expected to play crucial roles in deciding the outcome of this classic.

The last meeting between the sides took place on July 6, when Universidad Católica earned a 2-0 victory at Estadio Santa Laura with goals from Daniel González and Diego Corral. With so much on the line, Saturday’s match at the Monumental promises high stakes and plenty of drama.