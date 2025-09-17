Coach's favorite! Koke has now played over a hundred Champions League matches under Simeone

Only the fourth player in Champions League history to achieve this

Atlético Madrid midfielder Koke has now made 103 appearances in the Champions League under Diego Simeone.

This makes him one of only four players in history to have played 100+ matches in the competition under a single manager:

▪️ Ryan Giggs — 134 (Ferguson)

▪️ Paul Scholes — 124 (Ferguson)

▪️ Gary Neville — 109 (Ferguson)

▪️ Koke — 103 (Simeone)

🇪🇸 Koke has now played 103 times in the Champions League under Diego Simeone for Atlético Madrid.



He's one of only four players to make 100+ appearances under one manager:



▪️ Ryan Giggs (134)

▪️ Paul Scholes (124)

▪️ Gary Neville (109)



All under Sir Alex Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/oduaTXTLUX — T.M (@tmofficially) September 17, 2025

Reminder: Atlético had the worst match start in Champions League history!