Coach's favorite! Koke has now played over a hundred Champions League matches under Simeone
Only the fourth player in Champions League history to achieve this
Football news Today, 16:43Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/atletienglish/status/1957449676556321051
Atlético Madrid midfielder Koke has now made 103 appearances in the Champions League under Diego Simeone.
This makes him one of only four players in history to have played 100+ matches in the competition under a single manager:
▪️ Ryan Giggs — 134 (Ferguson)
▪️ Paul Scholes — 124 (Ferguson)
▪️ Gary Neville — 109 (Ferguson)
▪️ Koke — 103 (Simeone)
Reminder: Atlético had the worst match start in Champions League history!