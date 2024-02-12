RU RU NG NG
Coaches can say goodbye to their posts, ten Hag wants a world champion. Daily Digest for 12 February

The first working day gave us mostly news related to possible coaching resignations. Dailysports brings you everything and more in its traditional digest.

Mourinho may take charge of Bayern Munich

After his resignation from Roma in January 2024, José Mourinho is on the lookout for a job and different information is emerging around the "special one".

Thus, according to Christian Falk of BILD, the Portuguese is targeting a position at Bayern. The 61-year-old is hungry for the position and has already started preparing in case it becomes available.

PSG will make Guimaraes a transfer target for the summer

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has caught the eye of PSG, who are making him their top transfer target for the summer.

According to French expert Jonathan Johnson, quoted by CaughtOffside, the Portuguese is a perfect fit for Luis Enrique's style and the Parisians are a big admirer of the player.

Ten Hag intends to bring in Lautaro Martinez

Although Manchester United's priority in the summer transfer window will be to bring in at least one defender, Erik ten Hag is also looking to strengthen the attacking line.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils coach has personally asked the club's management to formalise the transfer of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez. It is reported that the Argentine will become a mentor for Rasmus Højlund.

Moyes' future at West Ham hangs in the air

In December, West Ham were ready to extend the contract with their head coach David Moyes, but now the future of the specialist hangs in the air.

According to the Daily Mail, the 60-year-old coach has already agreed a new labour agreement until June 2026, as he himself stated, but after the embarrassing 0-6 defeat to Arsenal, the Hammer's management wants to see a response to this game.

Barcelona thinking of bringing in former Real Madrid player as coach

Barcelona are thinking of inviting Xabi Alonso to the post of Bayer Leverkusen head coach, Sport.es reports

According to sources, the Catalans like his style of coaching. Barcelona are thinking to get ahead of Liverpool and Real Madrid and be the first to offer Xabi Alonso to their club. The blue-granates realise that he is a former Real Madrid player, but Los Blancos don't need a coach just yet. Liverpool will be looking for a new manager after Klopp's departure.

Xavi could say goodbye to his Barcelona position earlier in the summer

Barcelona head coach Xavi has announced he will step down from his position at the end of the season, but the resignation could happen sooner.

As reported by As, a possible defeat in the first leg of the Champions League 1/8 finals against Napoli could mean the end of Xavi's adventure as Barcelona coach. Then his temporary successor will be Rafa Marquez, the acting first coach of the Catalans' reserve team.

