The Ivory Coast won the AFCON, Bayern will not sack Tuchel. Daily Digest for February 11

Football news Today, 17:19
The Dailysports editorial team has curated for you a daily digest of the main sports news and events for Sunday, February 11th.

The Ivory Coast has been crowned the champion of Africa

The Ivorian national team triumphed in the African Cup of Nations held at home. In the final, they defeated Nigeria 2:1. The victory for the tournament hosts was secured by goals from Franck Kessié and Sebastien Alle. The Elephants became the strongest team on the continent for the third time in their history.

New contender for Enzo Fernandes

Midfielder Enzo Fernandes of Chelsea is seriously considering the possibility of moving to another team. As reported by Sport.es, another contender for the Argentine has emerged in the form of Barcelona.

The player himself is attracted to the idea of joining Barcelona. He has already offered his services to the Catalan club through his agent, but the source notes that such a transfer is currently unlikely.

Neymar may return to Santos

Star Brazilian footballer Neymar, who currently plays for the Saudi club Al-Hilal, was spotted at a recent Santos match against Corinthians.

Later, Santos president Marcelo Teixeira confirmed that he had held brief negotiations with the player and hinted at the possibility of his return to the club.

PSG offers a new contract to Mbappe

One of PSG's latest proposals reveals that the club has offered Kylian Mbappe a new contract for two years with total payments approaching €150 million over this period.

The Spanish press reported that Real Madrid is unable to offer anything similar due to its internal club policies.

Another candidate to replace Xavi

Barcelona continues to search for a replacement for head coach Xavi, who will leave the Catalan club at the end of the season.

Another candidate who made it onto the shortlist for Blaugranas is Sporting's coach Ruben Amorim, as reported by the Spanish publication Fichajes.net. In this case, the Catalan club may face a serious obstacle. The issue is that the clause in Amorim's agreement amounts to €30 million, and his contract with Sporting was recently extended until 2026.

Real loses Bellingham for three weeks

Real Madrid's leader, Jude Bellingham, was injured in a match against Girona. The official website of the royal club reported that today the Briton underwent tests. According to their results, it became known that Jude has a high-level left ankle ligament strain. The club does not announce the exact return dates.

However, according to information from the AS edition, Bellingham will return to the field approximately in three weeks - for the second match of the UEFA Champions League against RB Leipzig on March 6.

Bayern is in no hurry to dismiss Tuchel

The head coach of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, despite the disappointing results in the Bundesliga, will remain in his position. This was announced by the well-known insider Fabrizio Romano on his social networks.

The management of Bayern confirmed that they are not going to dismiss the head coach of the team, despite the defeat to Bayer. The club's general director, Jan-Christian Driessen, emphasized that Tuchel remains in his post, and the team will continue to move forward despite the difficulties.

