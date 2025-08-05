RU RU ES ES FR FR
Club América Considering Brian Rodríguez Sale to Make Room for Palavecino

Club América Considering Brian Rodríguez Sale to Make Room for Palavecino

Football news Today, 18:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Club América Considering Brian Rodríguez Sale to Make Room for Palavecino Club América Considering Brian Rodríguez Sale to Make Room for Palavecino

As reported by Mediotiempo, Club América is seriously weighing an offer from Qatar’s Al Rayyan for Uruguayan winger Brian Rodríguez. The 24-year-old’s potential departure would open a foreign player slot—critical for the arrival of Necaxa standout Agustín Palavecino.

Rodríguez, who joined América in 2022 from LAFC, has tallied 110 appearances and 27 goals. With just one year left on his contract (expiring in summer 2026), the club sees this as a chance to cash in rather than risk losing him on a free transfer. Previous interest from Inter Miami and offers from Brazil failed to materialize.

The interest from Al Rayyan aligns with América’s broader roster shuffle. French winger Allan Saint-Maximin is set to arrive and would likely take over Rodríguez’s position on the pitch. The team also plans to offload Javairô Dilrosun to accommodate the Saint-Maximin signing under league rules.

Palavecino, known for his creativity and form with Necaxa, is a key target for the club—but his signing hinges on Rodríguez’s exit. The final hurdle would be convincing the player, who must also consider how a move to Qatar could affect his spot on Uruguay’s national team under Marcelo Bielsa ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

