Cleveland - New York Knicks, Phoenix - San Antonio, and LA Clippers - Orlando: NBA Match Previews

During the night from Tuesday, October 31st, to Wednesday, November 1st, only three NBA games will be held. Cleveland will face the New York Knicks, Phoenix will host San Antonio, and the LA Clippers will play against Orlando.

Daily Sport has prepared the schedule for this NBA game day. Please, note that the games will commence according to Central European Time:

Cleveland - New York Knickss - 0:30

Phoenix - San Antonio - 3:00

LA Clippers - Orlando - 3:30

As a reminder, here are the results from the previous NBA game day.