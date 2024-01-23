Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player receives an suspension due to the use of prohibited substances

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has received a lengthy suspension for the use of substances prohibited by the NBA anti-doping program rules.

As reported by the NBA press service, the player tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, substances used for recovery after injuries. Thompson will be unavailable for his team in the next 25 games.

In the current NBA season, the 32-year-old Canadian has played 36 games, averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 minutes per game.

Thompson previously played nine seasons for Cleveland, then had stints with Boston, Sacramento, Indiana, Chicago Bulls, and the Lakers. The Cavaliers re-signed the Canadian in 2023.

Cleveland is currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference of the National Basketball Association after 41 regular-season games.