Claudia Rizzo, at 23, becomes the new president of the Italian Serie C side
A serious responsibility for such a young woman.
Football news Today, 14:12Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://www.instagram.com/ternana_calcio_official/
Ternana has a new president, and she is strikingly young for such a prestigious position.
Details: Today, it was announced that 23-year-old Claudia Rizzo has become the first woman president in the history of the Italian club Ternana.
Reports indicate that this bold appointment came after Villa Claudia Group, a family-run enterprise owned by the Rizzo family, acquired the club’s shares.
At the moment, Ternana sits ninth in Italy’s Serie C standings.
