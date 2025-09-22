Claudia Rizzo, at 23, becomes the new president of the Italian Serie C side

A serious responsibility for such a young woman.

Ternana has a new president, and she is strikingly young for such a prestigious position.

Details: Today, it was announced that 23-year-old Claudia Rizzo has become the first woman president in the history of the Italian club Ternana.

Reports indicate that this bold appointment came after Villa Claudia Group, a family-run enterprise owned by the Rizzo family, acquired the club’s shares.

At the moment, Ternana sits ninth in Italy’s Serie C standings.

Reminder: Political undertones! Italy fans boo Israel's national anthem