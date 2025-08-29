Cincinnati vs. Philly, Son’s LAFC Home Debut and Key Playoff Battles in MLS Matchday 31

The MLS playoff race intensifies on Matchday 31, with three clubs in position to clinch and three facing elimination. Per MLSsoccer.com, the marquee fixtures include Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia, Minnesota vs. Portland, and Son Heung-Min’s highly anticipated LAFC home debut against San Diego FC.

In the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati host Supporters’ Shield leaders Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium on Saturday. Cincy trail by two points and seek to end a three-game home skid across all competitions. Brazilian forward Brenner, back on loan from Udinese, could make his second debut for the club, joining Evander and Kevin Denkey, who have combined for 29 goals this year. Cincinnati clinch with a win and a favorable New York Red Bulls-Columbus result, while Philadelphia can seal their playoff place with at least a draw plus help from the same fixture.

Minnesota United face Portland Timbers in the West. A win would give the Loons 53 points, matching their best-ever MLS campaign with five games to spare. Without Tani Oluwaseyi, now at Villarreal, Minnesota rely on Joaquín Pereyra, Kelvin Yeboah, Robin Lod and newcomer Dominik Fitz to lead the attack. Portland, sixth and winless since Leagues Cup, turn to summer additions Felipe Carballo, Matías Rojas and Kristoffer Velde alongside DP midfielder David Da Costa.

On Sunday, BMO Stadium hosts Son’s long-awaited LAFC home debut. The South Korean star has already scored a spectacular free kick, earned Goal of the Matchday, and delivered an assist in his first appearances. LAFC sit fifth with multiple games in hand, aiming for a fourth straight top-four finish. Expansion side San Diego, already playoff-bound, could tie St. Louis CITY’s expansion win record (17) and continue their Supporters’ Shield push behind Anders Dreyer, Chucky Lozano and Jeppe Tverskov.

Elsewhere, elimination looms for Toronto, Montréal or Atlanta depending on weekend results and the Red Bulls’ outcome.