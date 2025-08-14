RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cienciano Endures Harsh Defeat Against Bolívar in La Paz

Football news Today, 21:05
Cienciano’s Copa Sudamericana hopes took a hit with a 2-0 loss to Bolívar in La Paz in the first leg of the round of 16. Goals from Martín Cauteruccio and Damián Batallini capitalized on the home side’s altitude advantage at a venue where La Academia is traditionally strong.

Goalkeeper Ignacio Barrios offered a self-critical but optimistic assessment: “The two-goal difference didn’t reflect the match. It was tight. We made our own mistakes, but with faith we can turn it around,” he said. Defender Maximiliano Amondarain echoed that sentiment, calling for resilience: “We have to get up because the tie is still open. We have to keep going and believe.”

Forward Alejandro Hohberg, one of the most dangerous in attack, regretted the missed chances that could have changed the game. “We did enough to win, especially in the first half. Hopefully in Cusco we can overturn the series,” he stated.

The return leg will be played next week at Cusco’s altitude, where Cienciano will look to use home advantage to reverse the score and keep their continental hopes alive.

