Christian Eriksen finds new club, set to continue career in Germany

Christian Eriksen spent the past few seasons at Manchester United, but after last season he became a free agent and has now secured a new team.

Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark “here we go” on Eriksen’s move to German side Wolfsburg. The Dane has accepted the offer from the Wolves and is now preparing for his medical in Germany.

🚨🟢⚪️ Christian Eriksen to Wolfsburg, here we go! Deal in place and medical in Germany for former Man United player.



Eriksen has accepted the proposal as deal can be considered done, as @F_Abolhosseini reported.



New chapter for the Danish star. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/oPnHMkYO8n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2025

Wolfsburg opened their Bundesliga campaign with a 3-1 victory over Heidenheim, followed by a 1-1 draw against Mainz in the second round. Their next fixture is against Köln on September 13.

