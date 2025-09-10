Christian Eriksen finds new club, set to continue career in Germany
Christian Eriksen spent the past few seasons at Manchester United, but after last season he became a free agent and has now secured a new team.
Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark “here we go” on Eriksen’s move to German side Wolfsburg. The Dane has accepted the offer from the Wolves and is now preparing for his medical in Germany.
Wolfsburg opened their Bundesliga campaign with a 3-1 victory over Heidenheim, followed by a 1-1 draw against Mainz in the second round. Their next fixture is against Köln on September 13.
