Chris Hughton Emerges as Front-Runner for Zimbabwe National Team Coach Role After 300 Applications Flood ZIFA

Former Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has reportedly become the leading candidate for the Zimbabwe national team head coach position. The development follows an impressive response from over 300 applicants for the vacant role, highlighting strong global interest in leading the Warriors.

Earlier this week, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) closed its online application portal for the national team coaching job. Among the high-profile names who applied, Hughton — who previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Norwich City — has emerged as the favorite to take charge of the Warriors.

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi confirmed that the selection process is in its final stages, saying that an official announcement is expected soon.

“The process of appointing the Warriors coach is at an advanced stage. We will announce the appointment by next Monday, or Tuesday at the latest,” Magwizi stated.

According to reports from Foot Africa, discussions between Hughton and ZIFA are progressing positively, with both parties optimistic about finalizing a deal. Other respected coaches in contention include Stuart Baxter, Pitso Mosimane, and Kaitano Tembo, all known for their experience and tactical expertise.

Zimbabwe’s national team is preparing for two international friendlies this month — facing Algeria in Saudi Arabia on November 13, followed by a home clash against Qatar four days later. These matches will form part of their build-up to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off in December.

If Chris Hughton secures the role, he would bring a wealth of Premier League and international football experience to the Zimbabwean setup. The 65-year-old tactician, who has previously managed Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle United, has been without a club since parting ways with Ghana in January 2024.