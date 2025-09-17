Chivas Seek Validation Against Tigres After Clásico Triumph

Chivas will host Tigres in a rescheduled Apertura 2025 fixture that could serve as a true test of their revival, according to Universal Deportes. The game, originally postponed from Matchday 1 due to logistical issues at Estadio Akron, comes just days after Guadalajara’s dramatic Clásico Nacional victory over América.

For Gabriel Milito’s team, the challenge is to prove that the win over their fiercest rivals was more than a fleeting result. Chivas will be without Roberto “Piojo” Alvarado, sidelined by an ankle sprain, while youngsters Yael Padilla and Hugo Camberos are on duty with Mexico’s U-20 national team preparing for the World Cup in Chile. Despite these absences, the squad looks to maintain the intensity shown in the Clásico.

The standings add weight to the occasion. Guadalajara sit at the bottom, but a win would lift them to 12th place and provide a crucial boost in confidence. Midfielder Erick Gutiérrez emphasized the importance of this stretch: “We’re in a process. Important matches are coming and we need to keep the same humility. We understand the coach’s ideas and want to keep following that path.”

Chivas’ schedule only gets tougher, as they will face reigning champions Toluca at home this weekend. For Milito, the back-to-back fixtures are a chance to cement his style and steer the team away from inconsistency.

Tigres, meanwhile, arrive with their usual pedigree and ambition, seeking points to remain among the league’s frontrunners. For Chivas, this clash will show whether the Clásico win was the start of a genuine turnaround or just a temporary high.