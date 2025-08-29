RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 31, 2025

Football news Today, 11:58
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 31, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/orlandopirates

In the fifth round of the South African Championship, Chippa United will host Orlando Pirates. Here’s where and when you can catch the action.

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: What you need to know about the match

Chippa United have endured a disastrous start to the new Betway Championship campaign. They opened with a promising draw against Mamelodi Sundowns, but that was followed by three straight defeats. First came a 0–1 loss to Durban City, then a heavy 1–4 setback against TS Galaxy, and most recently a 0–1 defeat to Richards Bay. The team now sits bottom of the table with a goal difference of 2–7.

Orlando Pirates have also struggled for consistency in the early rounds. They began with back-to-back defeats, first falling 0–1 to Sekhukhune and then 1–2 to Marumo Gallants. However, they bounced back in the third round with a 1–0 victory over Stellenbosch, followed a few days later by another 1–0 win against Orbit College. In cup competition, the Buccaneers have fared far better, booking their place in the MTN8 final, where they will face Stellenbosch on September 13.

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: When and where is the match?

The Betway Championship Round 5 clash between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates will take place on Sunday, August 31, with kick-off at 15:00.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 05:00

  • New York 08:00

  • Panama 08:00

  • Toronto 08:00

  • Port of Spain 09:00

  • London 14:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 16:00

  • New Delhi 18:30

  • Sydney 23:00

  • Kiribati 01:00

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: Where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of the MTN8 2025, so fans can catch all the action live on that platform.

