Chilean Superclásico: Colo Colo Hosts La U After Sudamericana Controversy

Chilean football turns its attention to Sunday’s Superclásico, as Colo Colo and Universidad de Chile meet at Estadio Monumental in Matchday 22 of the national league. According to La Voz, the game arrives just days after La U’s controversial Copa Sudamericana clash against Independiente in Argentina, adding more intensity to the 198th edition of this storied rivalry.

Colo Colo enters the match under interim management following Jorge Almirón’s departure. Club officials have emphasized security measures, with president Aníbal Mosa stating that preparations with police and government authorities have been ongoing for two weeks to ensure a full and safe stadium.

On the pitch, Colo Colo aims to climb back toward international competition spots, while Universidad de Chile looks to maintain its title chase after its postponed match against Everton.

Argentine striker Javier Correa, formerly of Instituto, is a central figure for Colo Colo. With nine goals this season, he is among the league’s top scorers and spoke openly about the significance of the clash: “We want to win, that’s our goal, but winning the clásico doesn’t save the season. We need to finish as high as possible.”

The build-up also featured a heated exchange between Correa and Universidad de Chile’s Marcelo Díaz. After Díaz made a dismissive gesture about Colo Colo’s position in the table, Correa responded sharply: “We talk about peace, but then we see gestures like that. To act tough, you need to do it face to face.”

With history, pride, and standings all at stake, the Chilean Superclásico is set to deliver drama on and off the field.