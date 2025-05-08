Chilean Coach Manuel Pellegrini Praises Betis After Historic European Final Berth

Manuel Pellegrini, the Chilean manager of Real Betis, celebrated his team’s qualification for the UEFA Conference League final, after a dramatic 2-2 draw against Fiorentina in Florence secured a 4-3 aggregate victory. Speaking from the Artemio Franchi Stadium, Pellegrini praised the club and his squad for what he described as a deserved achievement: “It’s a final the club and the team truly deserve,” he told Europa Press.

Pellegrini highlighted the team’s dominance across both legs and was particularly proud of the second half performance. “We had several clear chances to finish it earlier,” he admitted, as the match extended into extra time. Despite the tension, the Betis coach remained confident, emphasizing his players’ maturity and ambition.

This marks Betis’ first ever international final, a milestone not lost on Pellegrini. He acknowledged the emotional connection with the fans and stressed the collective commitment that made the run possible. Looking ahead, he pointed to the upcoming final against Chelsea, coached by someone he greatly respects: Enzo Maresca.

While contract renewal talks are not a priority for him at the moment, Pellegrini made it clear that his focus is on finishing strong in LaLiga and preparing for a historic opportunity in Europe.