Chiefs star replaces Mofokeng at Bafana

Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala called up to Bafana Bafana

Orlando Pirates superstar Relebohile Mofokeng has suffered an injury after the club's 1-0 win over Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout last 16 last Saturday.

The setback means the 20-year-old star has had to withdraw from Bafana Bafana's squad to face Zimbabwe and Rwanda this week.

Also Read: The latest Bafana Bafana squad named

In his place, coach Hugo Broos has called up Kaizer Chiefs' hard-running attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala, 21, who has scored one goal in 10 games.

“We had to replace Rele Mofokeng because of the injury he got on Saturday,” Broos told the media at a press conference held Monday afternoon at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

South Africa, tied on 14 points with Benin in the race for a place at the FIFA 2026 World Cup, face Zimbabwe on 10 October in Durban and Rwanda on 14 October in Mbombela.



