Chiefs confirm CAF match details

Kaizer Chiefs to host AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup

Kaizer Chiefs have picked an unexpected Soweto venue for their CAF Confederation Cup qualification decider against AS Simba.

Amakhiosi are training for their biggest match of the season so far. It is the CAF Confederation Cup second round qualifiers against AS Simba from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

First up, Amakhosi travel to Lubumbashi for the away battle at TP Mazembe Stadium on Saturday at 15:00, before Simba fly to the OR Tambo International Airport next weekend.

Soon after Saturday’s clash in Lumbumbashi, Amakhosi have to play host in Mzansi.

With the FNB Stadium unavailable on 26 October, Kaizer Chiefs have turned to one of Soweto’s most historic venues: Dobsonville Stadium.