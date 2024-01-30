Chelsea's manager provided insights into the status of injured players within the team

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, shared information about the injured players in the team.

During the press conference ahead of the match against Liverpool, the Argentine specialist stated that Nkunku and Malo Gusto would be included in the squad for this game. Additionally, Levi Colvill will not play tomorrow due to minor tendon issues, though the injury is not deemed serious. Trevoh Chalobah is still not ready to play. There is hope, however, that Jackson might make a return for this game.

Read more: Liverpool vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

He discussed the transfers during the winter transfer window. Regarding player sales, Pochettino mentioned that there is complete silence in the club, and everyone is as relaxed as possible. However, according to him, the team lacks a prolific striker capable of scoring 20+ goals per season.

London-based Chelsea plans to attempt to sell striker Romelu Lukaku again in the summer. According to Calciomercato, the club has set a price of £38 million and is not considering loan options.

The source indicates that AS Roma, where the 30-year-old Belgian currently plays, is not willing to meet these financial demands.

