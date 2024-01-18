Chelsea's defender continues to attract interest from Liverpool despite the extended contract

Despite Chelsea's defender extending his contract with the club until 2029, Liverpool's interest in him has not diminished.

According to the 90min portal, the player in question is Chelsea's center-back Levi Colwill, who extended his contract with the club last summer.

It is reported that Liverpool continues to be a big admirer of the defender and will monitor him in case of a potential departure from Chelsea. The Blues are currently not interested in letting go of the 20-year-old center-back, as they see him as a future captain.

Colwill, wearing the captain's armband, led Chelsea in a match against Manchester United in the 15th round of the Premier League on December 6, 2023.

In the current season, Colwill has played in 26 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, contributing with a goal and an assist. Transfermarkt values the Chelsea center-back at 55 million euros.

