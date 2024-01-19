RU RU NG NG KE KE
Chelsea will recall the young talent from the loan ahead of schedule

Chelsea will recall the young talent from the loan ahead of schedule

Football news Today, 11:51
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Chelsea will recall the young talent from the loan ahead of schedule Photo: Chelsea

Only in August did he switch to a lease at Leicester, and in winter, he will return to Chelsea in London.

According to Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law, the "aristocrats" have decided to terminate the loan of the 21-year-old Italian, Cesare Casadei. It is reported that the midfielder will train with the main team under the guidance of Maurizio Pochettino.

In the current season, Casadei played 25 matches for Leicester, which is currently competing in the Championship. In those games, he scored three goals and provided two assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 10 million euros. His agreement with Chelsea is valid until the summer of 2028.

Earlier, we reported that the "aristocrats" are willing to part ways with Albanian forward Armando Broja, but only if his new club is willing to pay a transfer fee ranging from 50 to 60 million euros.

AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
Cristiano Ronaldo responded to when he plans to end his career
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
