Chelsea will recall the young talent from the loan ahead of schedule

Only in August did he switch to a lease at Leicester, and in winter, he will return to Chelsea in London.

According to Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law, the "aristocrats" have decided to terminate the loan of the 21-year-old Italian, Cesare Casadei. It is reported that the midfielder will train with the main team under the guidance of Maurizio Pochettino.

In the current season, Casadei played 25 matches for Leicester, which is currently competing in the Championship. In those games, he scored three goals and provided two assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 10 million euros. His agreement with Chelsea is valid until the summer of 2028.

Earlier, we reported that the "aristocrats" are willing to part ways with Albanian forward Armando Broja, but only if his new club is willing to pay a transfer fee ranging from 50 to 60 million euros.