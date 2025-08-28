Chelsea to receive special UEFA award for winning every European competition

A tribute to a unique club.

On Thursday, August 28, during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw, Chelsea will be honoured with a special recognition.

Details: According to Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail, UEFA will present Chelsea with a special award for having won all three major European competitions — the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

Last season, Chelsea lifted the Conference League trophy after a 4–1 victory over Real Betis in the final. Earlier this summer, they also claimed the Club World Cup, defeating PSG 3–0 in the final.

