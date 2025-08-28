RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chelsea to receive special UEFA award for winning every European competition

A tribute to a unique club.
Today, 08:40
On Thursday, August 28, during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw, Chelsea will be honoured with a special recognition.

Details: According to Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail, UEFA will present Chelsea with a special award for having won all three major European competitions — the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

Last season, Chelsea lifted the Conference League trophy after a 4–1 victory over Real Betis in the final. Earlier this summer, they also claimed the Club World Cup, defeating PSG 3–0 in the final.

We also reported that Nkunku is set to move from Chelsea to AC Milan. The Italian club will pay €35 million plus bonuses, with a verbal agreement already reached.

Reminder: Aston Villa are also interested in Nicolas Jackson and Marco Asensio, who has already featured for the club at an earlier stage of his career.

