Chelsea sell experienced goalkeeper to Saudi Arabia

The press service of Al-Ahli announced on their official website the transfer of Chelsea and Senegal national team goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The transfer fee amounted to €18.5 million. The 31-year-old goalkeeper has signed a contract with the Saudi club until the summer of 2026.

Mendy joined Chelsea in the fall of 2020 from Rennes for €24 million. He has played a total of 105 matches for the English club in all competitions, conceding 86 goals. Previously, he played for Cherbourg, Marseille, and Reims. He has appeared in 29 matches for the Senegal national team, conceding 17 goals. He is a winner of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and the Africa Cup of Nations.