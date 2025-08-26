Chelsea keeps cashing in! Official: Carney Chukwuemeka is now a Borussia Dortmund player

The Black and Yellows secure a promising midfield reinforcement.

Details: Borussia Dortmund’s official page on social media platform X has announced the signing of 21-year-old central midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from London’s Chelsea.

The reported transfer fee is €20 million, with Carney signing a contract with Dortmund until 2030.

Chukwuemeka spent the second half of last season on loan at Dortmund, but now the Black and Yellows have secured the full rights to the talented Englishman.

During his loan spell at Dortmund, Carney made 17 appearances and scored one goal. The player has already chosen the number 17 shirt for his new club.

According to Transfermarkt, Chukwuemeka’s market value is estimated at €18 million.

