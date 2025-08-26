RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Wolverhampton vs West Ham: Which Premier League club will exit the English League Cup in the second round?

Wolverhampton vs West Ham: Which Premier League club will exit the English League Cup in the second round?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Wolverhampton vs West Ham prediction Getty Images
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Table EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Fixtures EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Predictions
Today, 14:30
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
West Ham
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the second round of the English Football League Cup, Wolverhampton will face West Ham on Tuesday, August 26. The opening whistle will sound at 20:30 Central European Time, and here’s my preview and prediction for this encounter.

Wolverhampton vs West Ham: Match preview

Already at the second round stage of the tournament, Wolverhampton must battle West Ham—both representatives of England’s elite division.

Wolves have kicked off the new Premier League season in dreadful fashion, and things are no better for West Ham. In their opening match, Wolves suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat at home to Manchester City. In round two, they traveled to Bournemouth and lost again, this time 0-1. After two rounds, Wolverhampton sit 19th in the table with a goal difference of 0:5.

Surprisingly, but true—below them in the standings is West Ham, who started even worse. In their first match, the Hammers were crushed by Premier League newcomers Sunderland—0-3. In round two, West Ham hosted Chelsea and, despite scoring an early goal, conceded five times. Another heavy defeat and a catastrophic start to the campaign.

In last season’s League Cup, both teams exited in the third round. West Ham were thrashed 1-5 by Liverpool, while Wolverhampton lost 2-3 to Brighton.

Match facts and head-to-head meetings

  • Wolverhampton are winless in ten matches: two draws and eight defeats.
  • West Ham have lost their last two fixtures.
  • West Ham have conceded at least one goal in each of their last ten matches.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Wolverhampton beat West Ham 1-0.

Probable lineups

  • Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Doherty, Toti Gomes, Agbadou, Hoever, Wolfe, Joao Gomes, Bellegarde, Munetsi, Arias, Larsen
  • West Ham: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Aguerd, Diouf, Lucas Paqueta, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Füllkrug

Prediction

Both sides have endured disastrous starts to the new season and will be desperate to salvage some pride with a League Cup run. My pick: both Wolverhampton and West Ham to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Kahraba Ismailia Odds: 1.82 Smouha SC Recommended 1xBet
Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 26 August 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 2.06 Chippa United Bet now Mostbet
TS Galaxy vs Siwelele prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 TS Galaxy vs. Sivelele: Will either side claim their second win of the new season? TS Galaxy Odds: 1.58 Siwelele Bet now Mostbet
Zamalek SC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Zamalek vs. Pharco: will Zamalek extend their unbeaten run? Zamalek SC Odds: 1.83 Pharco FC Recommended Melbet
Eintracht Braunschweig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 14:45 Eintracht Braunschweig vs Stuttgart prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Eintracht Braunschweig Odds: 1.72 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Stoke vs Bradford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Stoke City vs Bradford City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 26 August 2025 Stoke Odds: 1.78 Bradford Bet now 1xBet
Preston vs Wrexham prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Preston vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.57 Wrexham Recommended Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 26, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.93 Brentford Bet now Melbet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds: will Leeds advance to the next round of the League Cup? Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.75 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Sturm Graz vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Sturm Graz - Bodø/Glimt: Should we expect a miracle? Sturm Graz Odds: 1.45 Bodoe/Glimt Recommended 1xBet
Pafos FC vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Pafos vs Crvena Zvezda H2H, prediction and probable lineups — 26 August 2025 Pafos FC Odds: 1.57 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now Melbet
Sturm Graz vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Sturm Graz vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 26, 2025 Sturm Graz Odds: 1.7 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores