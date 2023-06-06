"Chelsea" has entered the race for the target pursued by "Real Madrid" and "Barcelona"
Photo: Gabriel Veiga's Instagram/Author Unknown
London-based "Chelsea" has shown interest in midfielder Gabriel Veiga from Celta Vigo, as reported by The Guardian. According to the source, the English club is considering acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. After the failed transfer of midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting to PSG, Chelsea turned their attention to the Spanish midfielder.
The release clause in Veiga's contract amounts to 40 million euros. He is also attracting interest from "Barcelona," "Real Madrid," and "Liverpool."
In the current season, the 21-year-old Veiga has played 40 matches for Celta Vigo in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.
