Chelsea gave Jose Mourinho a warm welcome – he responded with a blown kiss
A touching moment
Football news Today, 15:32Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the second round of the Champions League, Chelsea hosted Benfica. Right at the start of the match, a heartwarming scene unfolded involving the Portuguese club’s head coach, Jose Mourinho.
Details: Early in the Champions League clash, the London fans wasted no time in recalling their legendary former manager. Just two minutes into the game, the stands erupted with chants of Jose Mourinho’s name, now leading the Portuguese side.
The Portuguese coach couldn’t remain indifferent—he smiled and blew kisses towards the fans in response.