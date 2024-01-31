Chelsea did not send their forward on loan to Premier League rivals

Wolverhampton's loan proposal for Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been rejected.

According to Sky Sports, the London club prefers to sell the player rather than send him on loan, and they are also constrained by profit and sustainability rules. Chelsea needs to sell a player to bring in another and stay within the financial fair play limits.

Previously, it was reported that it would be challenging to sell the 22-year-old Albanian, and Chelsea was considering loaning him out. Besides Wolverhampton, West Ham also showed interest in the player.

In the current season, Broja has played 19 matches for Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing two assists. His contract with Chelsea is valid until the summer of 2028, and Transfermarkt values the player at 28 million euros.