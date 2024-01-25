RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 04:54
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Chelsea considers transfer option for Aston Villa reserve forward

Aston Villa's forward, Jhon Duran, may make a winter move to Chelsea. According to The Telegraph, the London club is exploring the possibility of acquiring the Colombian, but a final decision has not been reached.

Duran's transfer hinges on whether Chelsea's Albanian forward, Armando Broja, departs. Discussions within the club are currently ongoing regarding the future of both players.

It is known that AC Milan is also expressing interest in Duran.

The 20-year-old Colombian joined Aston Villa a year ago from Chicago Fire for €16.6 million. In the current season, he has primarily come off the bench. In 23 matches, he has scored 4 goals and registered 1 assist.

It is worth recalling that Chelsea convincingly defeated Middlesbrough the day before yesterday, advancing to the final of the Carabao Cup.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Aston Villa
